The Zenith Bank Christmas 'light-up' in Accra

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 12 - 2023 , 18:34

As the pacesetter of what has become a national initiative to beautify the city’s landscape during the festive period, Zenith Bank Ghana on Friday, December 8, 2023, officially launched the 2023 Christmas festivities with a light-up ceremony and carols night at its head office in Accra.

The ceremony provided Zenith Bank Ghana with yet another opportunity to stand out through the beautification of Accra’s cityscape with focus on its head office and parts of the airport enclave.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Onwuzurigbo speaking at the ceremony asked that in the glow of the lights, "let us reflect on the resilience that defines us as a bank and as individuals for we have not only weathered the storm but illuminated the path for more growth and success."

He explained that the year 2023 has been a very remarkable year for Zenith Bank Ghana with the achievement of "feats never seen or recorded in the history of our bank’s financial performance."

"We made our best unaudited pre-tax profit ever with a growth of 82% - from GH¢403 million in September 2022 to GH¢735 million in September 2023."

"Also, our total assets grew to GH¢12.03 billion, a 14.57% increase from the GH¢10.5 billion recorded during the comparable period of the third quarter of 2022."

Onwuzurigbo said when the bank thought customers' business with the bank would decrease, the bank instead saw an increase in total deposits by 22%, which amounted to GH¢10.2 million, from the previous year's figure of GH¢8.4 million.

"We recently moved our Achimota branch to a new and more friendly business location, and are on the verge of expanding our business locations to other jurisdictions within the first quarter of 2024," he added.

He said with that performance so far, the bank was determined, motivated, and confident to exceed the 2023 end-of-year financial targets.

"Let the lights of the cityscape here on the Independence Avenue and at the Big Six Roundabout, its median as well as at the Terminal 3 Roundabout in the airport enclave be a reminder of the bright future we continue to build together as a bank and as a nation.

"As we look forward to the future, rest assured that our focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, financial stability will continue to guide us.

The MD extended his appreciation to customers, the Board, management and staff of the Bank as well as the media personnel present for their support for the Bank’s operations. He also acknowledged the splendid performances by staff of the Bank in the various carol groups on Friday night.