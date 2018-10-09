Ghana Post to revamp local parcel services

Today, October 9, marks the World Post Day and as a global player, Ghana is joining hands with other countries around the world to celebrate the day
.
It affords member countries the opportunity to review their postal activities with a view to celebrating achievements and set new objectives and strategies for enhanced postal service.
Parcel deliveries
As part of activities to mark the day in Ghana, the Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited,
He said although
The domestic parcel delivery services, he explained, would help its customers and prospective customers to safely send their items from one part of the country to another.
E-services
He said the e-commerce platform, which will operate like Amazon and the likes, would also open up the Ghanaian markets to non-Ghanaian
He said to further make the e-commerce platform more convenient for customers, Ghana
Similarly, he said, Ghana Post is also introducing electronic evaluation system to enable its customers to easily know the amount they are supposed to pay on received parcels, particularly those sent from abroad.
He said the electronic evaluation service would help to clear some of the inconveniences customers go through before taking their parcels from the company.
He said under the electronic evaluation service, customers could pay for the delivery cost of their parcels online and the item would be delivered to them in their homes.
GPS App
Touching on the successes of the company,
He added that close to one million people have downloaded the app with over 5,000 properties tagged with the digital addressing system.
He said the Ghana Post GPS is gradually gaining acceptance by many people in the country, adding that the company would continue to create awareness about the service and also encourage its usage.
Ghana Post GPS is a ‘home-grown’ location-based system which provides the most effective means of addressing every location.
The Ghana Post GPS App was launched on October 18, 2017, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide accurate data for planning and service delivery for service providers and ultimately, make it easy to identify and find locations, as well as boost emergency service delivery.
The app was designed by
Successes
He said for the first time since 2012, the company has been able to grow its revenue by 25
He said as part of strategies to improve its operations, the company has procured 22 new vehicles to ensure efficiency and also embark on additional new routes.
He added that as part of measures to provide effective and efficient postal services in Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country, the company intends to tag all SHS buildings with digital addresses.
This, he said, would make it easier for the company to directly deliver items to students whilst in school, pointing out that the exercise would cover all schools under the Ghana Education Service (GES).
History
Historically, Ghana Post commenced business in 1854 as the Post and Telecommunications Department of the Colonial Administration.
Its mission is to provide prompt, efficient, reliable and secure communication and financial services to domestic and foreign customers for profit, with a vision to become a dynamic business-oriented