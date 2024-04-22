Next article: Refusing to publish "dumsor" timetable is a sign of disrespect to Ghanaians - Dr Rashid Pelpuo

World Child Cancer holds radiology training in Ghana

Jemima Okang Addae Apr - 22 - 2024 , 14:22

The Ghana Chapter of World Child Cancer, a not-for-profit organisation has organised a radiology training for healthcare professionals across the country.

Through collaborations with the Radiology Departments in Korle Bu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals, experienced radiologists, radiologic technologists, and other healthcare professionals were recruited to serve as instructors and mentors for the professional training programme.

World Child Cancer Day highlights the essence of early and accurate detection by enhancing the proficiency and expertise of radiologists in interpreting medical images accurately and efficiently.

The Country Director for World Child Cancer in Ghana, Adwoa Pinamang Boateng Desu emphasised that the radiology training programme aims to equip professionals with essential skills for performing radiologic procedures and interpreting imaging studies effectively, thus facilitating prompt treatment.

She highlighted the significance of involving radiologists in early cancer diagnosis, emphasising the organisation's commitment to addressing global disparities in child cancer care in Africa and worldwide.

“Early and accurate diagnosis is key in childhood cancer care and management. We involve Radiologists in this aspect because they help with the imaging. And all our efforts are geared toward addressing global inequality in child cancer care on the African continent and the World.

World Cancer Care has been in Ghana since 2010. The primary focus is to help healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills that they need to be able to diagnose childhood cancer early and promptly,” she said.

The training programme, she explained, would arrange for clinical rotations at major training centres to provide trainees with real-world experience in performing and interpreting radiologic examinations.

Ms Desu noted that the survival rate of child cancer in developed continents was peaking at over 70 per cent and said it highlighted the strides and positive investment in radiology expertise, medical imaging technologies, and early detection methods.

A Senior Specialist radiologist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Obed Kojo Otoo expressed an optimism that the training would enhance participants' ability to accurately interpret radiological findings and effectively communicate them to the healthcare team.

He emphasised on the importance of the new knowledge in recognising common signs of pediatric cancers in radiological imaging and stressed the challenges posed by insufficient equipment and expertise in cancer treatment.

“Participants will appreciate the way they report on the management of cancer patients. We talked about the key things they provide in their report. We also have dealt with how we can collaborate with other departments to operate effectively. Communication is key,” he said.

“The new knowledge will help us recognise common signs and symptoms of paediatric cancers in radiological imaging.

Dr Otoo stressed that the treatment of cancer, particularly child cancer, was hindered by insufficient equipment and expertise among radiographers and radiologists.

This, he said, limited the information provided to clinicians for better detection and treatment.