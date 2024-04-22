Next article: Police arrest two suspects in connection with the death of a US national

Refusing to publish "dumsor" timetable is a sign of disrespect to Ghanaians - Dr Rashid Pelpuo

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 22 - 2024 , 14:13

A Member of the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, has accused the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of failing to recognise the desires of Ghanaians to be well-informed about the ongoing issues with electricity supply.

Advertisement

Several areas across the country have been experiencing intermittent power outages for some time now, compelling many of the affected residents to demand a load-shedding timetable from the ECG.

However, both the ECG and Ministry of Energy have stated that a load-shedding timetable is not necessary since there is no problem with power supply.

Dr Pelpuo, who is the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, described the absence of a load-shedding timetable from the ECG and the Ministry of Energy as a sign of disrespect towards ordinary Ghanaians because the authorities were not paying heed to the wishes of the masses.

Speaking in a radio interview with Accra-based Peace Fm on Monday, April 22, 2024, he expressed the concern that the erratic power supply was not only hurting businesses across the country but also individuals, citing his broken-down television set as an example of the dire consequences of the power outages.

He, therefore, urged the ECG and government to admit that there was a problem with power supply and to find workable solutions for the issue.

“Those who are bold to tell Ghanaians about what is going on are the ones who can do the job, but they don’t seem to care about the desires and wishes of the people,” the Dr Pelpuo said.