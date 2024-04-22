Police arrest two suspects in connection with the death of a US national

Apr - 22 - 2024

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons in connection with the death of a US national at Nyinasen near Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The two suspects, Wisdom Sete, a Togolese, and Yussif Afrim, were arrested on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Assin Prasso for their involvement in the alleged murder of Naomi Jehubiyah.

According to a preliminary Police investigation, Wisdom Sete, who is believed to be the fiancée of the deceased allegedly conspired with Yussrf Afrim to kill Naomi Jehubryah.

The police in a statement on April 21, 2024, said the body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Two vehicles belonging to the deceased have been retrieved from the suspects who are currently in custody assisting Police investigations.