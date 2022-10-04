US envoy pledges support to tackle development

The United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, has expressed the embassy’s commitment to work with the Manhyia Palace to promote development for the benefit of the people.
Peace-building, economic development and protection of the environment are some of the major areas the embassy would be focusing on, the US envoy said.
“We look forward to being able to discuss the development in the region, and how the US might cooperate with that,” Ms Palmer noted.
“I’m also very much interested, and I know because this is important to the economy of the region, the role of ‘galamsey’, and I know the Asantehene is interested in and working to address it,” she said.
Courtesy call
Ms Palmer gave the assurance when she led a delegation of the embassy to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi last Friday.
The visit was also to inform the Asantehene about her assumption of duty as the successor to Stephanie S. Sullivan, who ended her duty tour in May this year.
The Ambassador was accompanied by a delegation from the US State Department, and Political and Public Affairs sections of the embassy.
Depth of knowledge
Ms Palmer said the Asantehene was not only important to the nation, but the entire world, and that the embassy would, therefore, always seek the needed collaboration with him to enhance the cause of humanity.
She said her office would continue to count “on the Asantehene’s insight into the chieftaincy disputes nationwide, and how they might be a source of conflict, and if there are, solutions to that”.
She commended the Asantehene for his leadership qualities, especially in the area of strengthening the chieftaincy institution.
Otumfuo’s pre-occupation
Otumfuo Osei Tutu welcomed the ambassador, and said the Manhyia Palace was looking forward to building on the existing relationship between the two institutions.
He explained the role and place of the chieftaincy institution within the context of Ghana’s constitutional structure, saying the chiefs served as catalysts for development.
Otumfuo said as a traditional ruler, his preoccupation was to promote peace and harmony and the welfare of the people.
He expressed concern about the political turmoil in neighbouring countries, including Burkina Faso, and their ramifications on the Ghanaian society, particularly the influx of refugees.
The Asantehene urged the US government to support Ghana to build its security system by giving the requisite technical and material aid as Ghana sought to build a peaceful and stable society.
With the instances of terrorist attacks in some West African countries, the Asantehene said it was appropriate that the nation became very vigilant and tightened its borders.