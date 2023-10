Former first Lady Theresa Kufuor passes on

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 01 - 2023 , 21:59

Former First Lady of Ghana, Theresa Kufuor has passed on at age 85.

Theresa Kufuor was the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

She was a retired nurse and midwife.

Born: December 18, 1937 (age 85 years).

A family source confirmed to Graphic Online on Sunday night that the former First Lady died on Sunday [October 1, 2023].

more to follow...