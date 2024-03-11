Next article: I know what killed my husband, he was not poisoned - John Kumah's wife

Mourn your husband and refrain from cause of death discussions - ASEPA Boss to John Kumah’s widow

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Mar - 11 - 2024 , 12:10

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has advised Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Kumah, to refrain from making public statements about the cause of her husband’s death.

Advertisement

This comes after Mrs Kumah in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio debunked reports that her husband died of poisoning.

She rather stated that Dr Kumah, who was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, had been battling a terminal illness for almost a year, as diagnosed by doctors in Germany.

Dr John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

READ ARTICLES:

Speaking in a television interview, Mensah Thompson asserted that per Ashanti traditions, it was improper for a woman who had just lost her husband to be up and about discussing the death.

He said she should be in a period of mourning.

“I will plead with the wife to shut up and mourn her husband. And, in fact, as we speak, John Kumah’s wife is on Asaase radio granting an interview claiming that her husband was not poisoned. But is that what your focus should be as a widow?” Mr Thompson said.

Advertisement

“In Ashanti culture, you can’t even come out, in our traditional culture, when you lose your husband, you can’t even come out for a certain amount of time,” he added.

The ASEPA boss encouraged Dr Kumah’s widow to leave the investigation of the cause of death to professionals who will conduct an autopsy because it wasn’t her place to determine what killed him.

“You are supposed to be in the room and mourn. Whatever people are claiming killed or didn’t kill your husband is not up to you. That is why there are professionals who will do an autopsy and that is none of your business. People can claim whatever they want to claim, but focus on mourning your husband,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES: