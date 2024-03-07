Next article: I shall give everything in me - Professor Opoku Agyemang on being named NDC running mate

NPP mourns passing of John Kumah, directs party flags to fly at half-mast

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 07 - 2024 , 18:35

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is mourning the loss of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency, whose unexpected passing occurred on March 7, 2024.

Dr. Kumah's journey into the national political arena was marked by early signs of leadership, evident when he was elected School Prefect for Opoku Ware School during his teenage years.

His involvement in party activities extended further when he played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Young Patriots, a youth group dedicated to advancing the interests of the NPP from 2009 to 2016.

Recognized for his business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit, Hon. Kumah was appointed as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Programme (NEIP) during the initial term of the Akufo-Addo administration. His outstanding stewardship of NEIP earned him a promotion to the position of Deputy Minister for Finance in 2021, a role he held until his untimely demise.

In his capacity as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency, Hon. Kumah exhibited a profound dedication to serving the needs of his constituents, culminating in his recent endorsement as the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency in the 2024 elections.

The NPP in a statement said it found solace in Dr. Kumah's enduring legacy of hard work and commitment to the nation, extending heartfelt condolences to his grieving family, especially his wife and children, as well as the people of Ejisu, for this significant loss.

In tribute to his memory, the NPP has directed that all party flags be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, expressed these sentiments in a statement released by the party on March 7, 2024.

JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG (GENERAL SECRETARY)