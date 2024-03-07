I shall give everything in me - Professor Opoku Agyemang on being named NDC running mate

Kweku Zurek Politics Mar - 07 - 2024 , 18:11

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has vowed to give her best upon receiving confirmation of her selection as the running mate of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

This marks the second time former President John Mahama has nominated Professor Opoku Agyemang as his running mate, a decision she acknowledges with eternal gratitude.

In a statement, she praised Mr. Mahama's consistency, commitment to inclusivity and innovation, and his belief in the Ghanaian woman, stating that his choice demonstrates remarkable leadership qualities.

"I have no doubt in my mind that we can count on His Excellency John Mahama to give us that selfless, incorruptible, visionary and inclusive leadership that Ghana urgently needs to transform the fortunes of Ghanaians," he said.

"I shall give this noble task everything in me. Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC, and I firmly believe in our unflinching resolve and sacred pledge to work hard to build the Ghana we want together".

Professor Opoku Agyemang extended her heartfelt appreciation to the NDC Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, the party's rank and file, as well as friends, well-wishers, and all Ghanaians for their overwhelming support and endorsement.

Acknowledging the challenges facing Ghana, she expressed her readiness and commitment to partnering with John Dramani Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, dignity, hard work, and patriotism. She emphasized Mahama's potential to provide selfless, visionary, and inclusive leadership, essential for transforming the country's fortunes.

Professor Opoku Agyemang asserted her determination to devote her all to this noble task, highlighting the expectations of Ghanaians and the NDC's unwavering resolve to work towards building the Ghana of their collective aspirations.

Read the entire statement below;

JANE NAANA OPOKU-AGYEMANG

Today, I received the news of my confirmed selection as the Running Mate to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer and Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and incoming President of the Republic of Ghana with profound humility and great honour.

It is worthy of note that this is the second time former President John Mahama has nominated me as his Running Mate. I express my eternal gratitude to him. By this choice, our Flagbearer has demonstrated remarkable consistency, an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and innovation, and an inspirational belief in the Ghanaian woman.

I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation to the NDC Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, the rank and file of our party, friends, well-wishers and indeed all Ghanaians for the overwhelming support and endorsement.

I am not one to take lightly the confidence reposed in me, neither am I oblivious of the national decay and widespread despondency in our beloved country. I express my absolute readiness and commitment to partner His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, dignity, truthfulness, hard-work and patriotism to reposition our dear country as a beacon of hope and opportunity.

I have no doubt in my mind that we can count on His Excellency John Mahama to give us that selfless, incorruptible, visionary and inclusive leadership that Ghana urgently needs to transform the fortunes of Ghanaians.

I shall give this noble task everything in me.

Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC, and I firmly believe in our unflinching resolve and sacred pledge to work hard to build the Ghana we want together.

Let us make history!

PROF. JANE NAANA OPOKU-AGYEMANG NDC RUNNING MATE

Thursday, 7th March, 2024 Accra

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS