Vice President Bawumia mourns John Kumah

Graphic.com.gh Politics Mar - 07 - 2024 , 17:35

Vice President and flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has joined many Ghanaians to mourn the passing of the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah.

Dr Kumah, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government hospital.

He died at age 45.

The Vice President in a social media post described the late Deputy Finance Minister as "a truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours."

Dr Kumah was on the floor of Parliament earlier this week and was scheduled to contribute to the debate on the SONA on Thursday and Friday.

He however visited his constituency in the Ashanti Region for the independence anniversary and his health condition deteriorated Graphic Online understands.

An ambulance was mobilised to transport him to Accra.

While on the way, his condition became very critical and the ambulance diverted to the Suhum Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead.