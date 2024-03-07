John Kumah was a Ghanaian patriot par excellence - President Akufo-Addo mourns

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 07 - 2024 , 16:18

President Akufo-Addo has described the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, as a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.

For him, Dr Kumah's "unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him."

President Akufo-Addo in a social media post to mourn the Deputy Finance Minister, who passed away today, March 7, 2024, said "His efforts were instrumental in advancing the government’s economic agenda, and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society."

The Ejisu Member of Parliament died at age 45 at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

President Akufo-Addo said he is “deeply saddened by the tragic news" of the passing of Dr Kumah, explaining that he had known him for a very long time.

“I knew him very well both in my days as Leader of the Opposition and as President of the Republic, and his warmth, humility, and genuine concern for others endeared him to me and to all who crossed his path. His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament.

"He was the first Chief Executive Officer of the new entity I set up in my first term, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). He distinguished himself in that office, and, therefore, merited his promotion to the office of Deputy Minister for Finance, where he brought not only expertise and skill, but also a deep sense of compassion and empathy to his role. His efforts were instrumental in advancing Government's economic agenda, and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society. He was a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.

Dr John Kumah left behind a wife and six children.