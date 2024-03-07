Biography: Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah

Graphic Online Opinion Mar - 07 - 2024 , 15:10

Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, was not just a politician, but a multifaceted individual whose contributions extended far beyond the political arena.

Dr. Kumah possessed a diverse skill set and a rich educational background that shaped his remarkable career. Graduating from the University of Ghana, he attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy. He further pursued his passion for law, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law (LLB) in 2011 and obtaining a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013. Admitted to the Ghana Bar that same year, he embarked on a journey marked by dedication and excellence.

Dr. Kumah's entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Majak Associates Ltd, a construction firm, and later, Aduaprokye Chambers, where he served as the Managing Partner. His commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation culminated in his appointment as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). Under his stewardship, NEIP became a cornerstone of Ghana's entrepreneurship ecosystem, training thousands of startups and providing crucial financial support to budding entrepreneurs.

Despite his professional accomplishments, Dr. Kumah remained steadfast in his pursuit of knowledge. In 2019, he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research from Nobel International Business School (NIBS) and followed it with a Masters in Applied Business Research from the Swiss Business School in 2019. Notably, in November 2020, he was awarded a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School, a testament to his relentless dedication to academic excellence.

Beyond his roles as a lawyer and entrepreneur, Dr. Kumah was deeply committed to public service and social impact. His innate sense of duty led him to embrace politics, where he served as a beacon of integrity and leadership. A devoted family man, he was married to Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah and was blessed with six children.

Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah's untimely passing on March 7, 2024, marked the end of a life dedicated to service, innovation, and empowerment. His legacy, however, lives on as an inspiration to all who strive to make a positive difference in the world.