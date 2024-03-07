I'm devastated, rest well - Majority Chief Whip mourns John Kumah

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 07 - 2024 , 16:57

The passing of Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has prompted heartfelt condolences from the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh.

Mr. Kumah, who served as a Member of Parliament for Ejisu, succumbed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, leaving behind a wife and six children.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, also a lawmaker for Nsawam Adoagyiri, expressed his grief, stating, "Rest well, bro... I am devastated."

Mr. Kumah's unexpected demise came as a shock, as he was recently seen on the floor of Parliament and was scheduled to contribute to the debate on the State of the Nation Address on Thursday and Friday.

However, his health took a turn during his visit to his constituency in the Ashanti Region for the independence anniversary celebrations, as reported by Graphic Online.

An ambulance was promptly mobilized to transport him to Accra, but tragically, his condition deteriorated significantly en route. The ambulance diverted to the Suhum Government Hospital, where Mr. Kumah was pronounced dead.

His remains have been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Mr. Kumah is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and their six children.