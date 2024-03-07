NDC confirms Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Mahama’s 2024 running mate

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to the party's flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 presidential election.

The party's leadership made this public after the Council of Elders and National Executive Committee (NEC) met today [Thursday, March 7, 2024] to deliberate on her nomination, which was presented to them by the flagbearer on February 27, 2024.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is a former Minister of Education, partnered former President Mahama during the 2020 election.

In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey to announce the confirmation, he said, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination underscored the NDC's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles.

He added that she possessed extensive qualifications and experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC's presidential ticket.

He indicated that the NDC's flagbearer was confidence in his running mate, saying; "I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections."

Mr Kwetey said the NDC was excited to present such a formidable team to lead the party's ticket, stressing that “John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the forefront, the NDC is poised to introduce a bold and progressive vision for the future of Ghana.”