Live in harmony to build nation - Bawumia urges citizens

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 08 - 2024 , 08:04

The 2024 flag bearer of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stressed the importance of unity in building a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

“With unity and one purpose, it is possible we can build a brighter Ghana for all citizens and the next generation,” he said.

In a message to commemorate Ghana’s 67th Independence, Dr Bawumia, therefore, urged Ghanaians to live in harmony.

That, he said, was the way the country could be built for its citizens now and the next generation.

“So much has been achieved, so much to be accomplished,” it said.

Context

Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary was held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital last Wednesday, where dignitaries from across the country, political parties, the Clergy, traditional and opinion leaders gathered to observe the day.

The day was also observed across all the other 15 regional capitals. Almost all the district, municipal and metropolitan capitals celebrated the Independence Day on the 6th of March 2024.

Ghana attained independence from its British colonial masters on March 6, 1957, 67 years ago.

Vice-President Dr Bawumia was accompanied to the parade by his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, and members of his newly constituted campaign team chaired by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, Daniel Kwaku Botwe.