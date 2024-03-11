Next article: Mourn your husband and refrain from cause of death discussions - ASEPA Boss to John Kumah’s widow

Police arrest five for attacking Fire Officers in Kumasi

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 11 - 2024 , 13:07

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested five individuals in connection with an alleged assault on fire officers, leading to one sustaining juries.

The officers were responding to a fire outbreak at the Racecourse Market on Monday, March 11, 2024, when the incident occurred.

The suspects accused the fire officers of delaying in their response to the incident, inciting them to pelt stones at the fire fighters.

The fire, which started around 1 am on Monday, engulfed a section of the Racecourse Market where Millers and traders of foodstuffs and ingredients operated.

About 180 shops were affected, resulting in significant damage.

Fire Commander for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Fire Station, D.O 3 Simon Ben Boadu, attributed the fire’s rapid spread to the attacks on the fire crew.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the fire started from one of the corn mills and because the shops are close, it spread to other shops, we have counted about 180 shops.

“Investigations are still ongoing. We are going to pursue this to the latter. Whatever happens to them [arrested suspects] will be a deterrent to others that the attack on firemen must stop," he said.