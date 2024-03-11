ECG warns of more power outages during 7pm to 11pm

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Mar - 11 - 2024 , 14:27

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned the general public to expect more power outages during peak hours (7pm to 11pm).

In a social media post, ECG explained that so far, 630 distribution transformers within communities across its operational areas have been identified to be full to capacity due to increased power demand.

That, it said, may result in blown fuses and broken conductors causing outages, especially during the peak load period (7pm - 11pm) in the affected areas.

“However, we wish to assure our customers that transformer upgrading, and new projects are on-going to relieve these transformers to ensure a more reliable power supply,” the post added.

“Customers within the underlisted communities/localities are therefore advised to report any localised outage or voltage fluctuations to the ECG Call Center on 0302-611611 (also available on WhatsApp) or reach us on our social media handles via ECGghOfficial (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for prompt rectification,” it said.

The ECG called for the support and patience of affected customers as it continues to work to improve Ghana’s power distribution system.

Earlier this month, the Managing Director (MD) of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, in addressing the frequent power disruptions (dumsor) said the company was facing some maintenance issues.

He asserted that since the company works with machines, they tend to malfunction at any point in time, causing the inconveniences people are experiencing.

“We are having major maintenance issues. The issue we are having now has nothing to do with fuel. You are relying on a power plant that is to give you about 360 megawatts then around 4 pm the gas emergency safety valve has a problem. What do you do? It is a machine,” he said.

