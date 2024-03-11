Previous article: Mourn your husband and refrain from cause of death discussions - ASEPA Boss to John Kumah’s widow

I know what killed my husband, he was not poisoned - John Kumah's wife

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 11 - 2024 , 11:39

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, says she knows what killed her husband and that her husband did not die from poisoning.

She said it is untrue that her husband was poisoned as being speculated in a section of the media, following her husband's death.

She said the family is saddened by the commentary being run on her husband's death, particularly concerning allegations that he was poisoned.

In a recorded interview played on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday, March 11, 2024, Apostle Kumah said in Twi that "I know the disease that killed my husband" and that "No doctor has told me he was poisoned."

For her, her husband was sick and that he died from the sicknesses which he started battling in August 2023.

"As far as I'm concerned, my husband was sick, and I know the sickness and I won't lie," she said.

Apostle Kumah also called on law enforcement agencies to invite individuals, particularly Captain Smart of Onua TV, who claims that he has evidence that Dr John Kumah was poisoned in order to obtain the said evidence.

She said she has all the medical reports on her husband's condition, both home and abroad, that point to the fact that her husband was not poisoned as being speculated.

When did John Kumah die?

The Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region passed away at the age of 45 after a brief illness.

He died on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

He visited his constituency, Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for the Independence anniversary after which his health condition deteriorated, leading to his death at the Suhum Government hospital in the Eastern Region.

Known to his constituents as Lawyer John Kumah, he was widely regarded as a man of integrity who championed job creation and instilled hope for the future among both the young and old in Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region.

Before entering politics, John Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a construction firm involved in projects across Ghana.

After qualifying as a lawyer, he established the Aduaprokye Chambers and served as the Managing Partner until his appointment as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

During his tenure at NEIP, he supervised the training of 45,000 start-ups over three years through the Presidential Business Support Programme, which resulted in the creation of numerous jobs for young people nationwide.