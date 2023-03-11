Roads Ministry reacts to Agbodza's claim on roads constructed

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 11 - 2023 , 15:53

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has described as inaccurate claims by the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, that the Akufo-Addo government is expropriating projects churned out by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

The Ministry in a statement reacting to Mr Agbodza's claim provided the public with information on road projects being constructed in the country.

The move according to the minister was part of measures to ensure transparency and accountability to the people of Ghana.

“The public is assured that in the spirit of transparency and accountability, the Ministry will continue to provide accurate information on road projects to the good people of Ghana,” a statement the Ministry issued on March 10, 2023 stated.

Click here for a copy of the Ministry’s statement

{pdf=https://www.graphic.com.gh/images/2023/mar/11/PRESS_RELEASE_ON_COMPLETED_ROADS%20_SONA_2023.pdf|100%|300|google}