Ghana receives first consignment of Measles vaccines

graphic.com.gh Mar - 11 - 2023 , 15:56

The distribution of Measles vaccines, BCG vaccines and Oral Polio Vaccines to various regions and facilities are underway after the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service took delivery of the first consignment.

More vaccines are expected in Ghana in the coming weeks from multiple sources.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye was at the airport on Saturday to supervise the airlifting of the vaccines to various regions.

Ghana has been experiencing shortages of some childhood vaccines, a situation that has attracted attention from different quarters, including Parliament and the Paediatric Society of Ghana.

At a press briefing on Tuesday [March 7, 2023] to debunk allegations that due to lack of some vaccines, people are dying from the outbreak of measles in the Northern Region, the Ministry said "It is important to correct the erroneous impression that there have been deaths from Measles in Ghana recently."

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu who addressed the press briefing explained that "For the avoidance of doubt, there have been no deaths from the recently recorded spike in Measles cases. Indeed there have been no deaths since 2003 though we have recorded cases annually."

The MoH said it is working with UNICEF to fast-track the processes to obtain some of the vaccines as early as possible.