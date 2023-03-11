Otoase, Nsawam residents get water refill service

Daily Graphic Mar - 11 - 2023 , 14:35

Residents in Otoase numbering 4,000 and 150,000 residents in Nsawam as well as citizens from other parts of Accra, now have access to a clean water refill service.

This follows the launch of Surewater mineral water by Ghana Water Initiative (GWI), one of the initiatives under SafeWater, a strategic business unit within Grundfos, a pump manufacturer.

The packaged water is aimed at increasing water security by providing affordable water to all and contributing to a more sustainable environment, by reducing the use of sachet water in Ghana.

The launch of the refill water is part of the larger GWI project, which aims to develop commercially viable solutions to provide water services to underserved communities in Ghana and reach one million people with drinking water by 2026.

Commitment

GWI’s Engagement Manager, Xorlali Yao-Kuma Kpodo, after the launch, stated: "We are committed to improving people's quality of life through access to clean water, which we believe is a fundamental right.

“We are confident that Surewater will make a positive difference in Ghana, and we are eager to continue our efforts to create innovative solutions that tackle the world's water and climate challenges."

Also commenting on the project, the Water Access Director of Grundfos, Anise Sacranie, said: "This project is just one of Grundfos' many water initiatives in Africa.”

“We recognise the pressing need for sustainable water solutions in Africa, and with the launch of Surewater we are aiming to make our water projects commercially viable, having a positive impact in the region both for the environment and by making clean drinking water more accessible."



Surewater

Surewater is packaged in large 18.9 litre containers that are designed for multiple uses and can be refilled as needed. According to GWI, the use of dispenser bottled water can significantly reduce the amount of plastic waste generated from single-use plastic containers, helping to protect the environment and its ecosystems, while providing clean drinking water for communities previously without access.

GWI

Grundfos established the GWI under the Grundfos SafeWater unit to design and test new approaches to water service delivery in rural communities in Ghana.

As a SDG-focused company focusing on both clean water and sanitation (SDG6) and taking action to combat climate change (SDG13), the GWI has invested in developing commercially viable solutions to provide water services to underserved communities.