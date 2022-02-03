Product to detect cervical cancer launched

In Ghana, cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer seen in women.
It is estimated that every year, 2,797 women in Ghana are diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 1,699 die from the disease.
To help reverse the trend, the Yemaachi Biotechnology, an African Cancer Research Company, has introduced the Sheba HPV Test, an effective home sampling kit to test for high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is responsible for 99 per cent of cervical cancer cases.
The Sheba HPV Test is an innovative product that identifies women who are at high risk of cervical cancer.
However, when detected early, cervical cancer is highly treatable.
Economic burden
At the launch of Sheba HPV Test in Accra last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yemaachi Biotech, Dr Yaw Bediako, said his outfit sought to lower the economic burden of cancer through innovative solutions specially developed for the African market.
According to him, Yemaachi Biotechnology was a cancer research company that used cutting-edge immunogenomics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of cancer detection and cure strategies, ultimately with the goal of lowering the economic effects of cancer in Africa.
Dr Bediako observed that cervical cancer did not need to be a death sentence.
"If detected early, cervical cancer is one of the most treatable cancers. Know your risk. Take the Sheba test and take control of your health," he said.
WHO recommends
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that women 26 years and above should get screened for high-risk HPV at least once every five years.
Current barriers to regular HPV screening include reluctance to undergo a pelvic exam, long wait times at health facilities, and lack of awareness.
The first of its kind in Ghana, the Sheba HPV Test enables women to collect their own samples conveniently at home, and drop them off at a conveniently located collection point for HPV testing at Yemaachi’s advanced molecular diagnostic laboratory in Abelemkpe, Accra. Detailed results are returned via email within 72 hours of drop-off.