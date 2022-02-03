Newmont Ghana supports victims of Appiatse explosion

Mining company, Newmont Ghana, has supported relief efforts for the victims of the explosion at Appiatse in the Western North Region with construction materials and consumables.
The items, which included roofing sheets, iron rods, cement and food, were presented in response to the government's call for support from the public towards the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the Appiatse community.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured speedy recovery. We recognise that this is a difficult period for all and extend our support to everyone affected,” the Regional Senior Vice-President, Newmont Africa, Mr. Francois Hardy, said after the donation.
Security agencies commended
Newmont Ghana also commended the public security services, regulatory agencies and other government organisations for their prompt emergency response and relief efforts in the wake of the tragedy.
The mining company further appealed to members of the mining industry to review their high risk material transportation practices, and said it looked forward to incorporating lessons from the investigation of the Appiatse disaster to ensure further improvements and the continued protection of lives and property.
Newmont Ghana, a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold business, and the country’s leading gold producer, has two gold mining operations in Ghana — the Ahafo Mine in the Ahafo Region and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern Region.