Chinese inmate at Nsawam Prison escapes while receiving medical care at Korle Bu Hospital

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Feb - 12 - 2024 , 18:27

A prison inmate, said to be a Chinese national has escaped while receiving medical care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The inmate, Wang Xiao, who was at the Nsawam Prison and was serving a one-year jail term for stealing, is reported to have allegedly feigned sickness to the extent that, he needed to be taken to the hospital outside the prison walls for medical care.

He was escorted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

But while receiving medical care, he reportedly escaped from the hands of the prison officers who had escorted him to the hospital.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The Prison Service has confirmed the incident.

DSP Irene Pokuah Wiredu, Head of Media Relations at the Ghana Prisons Service confirmed the incident to Graphic Online and said the service has since issued a wanted person notice for public assistance to re-arrest the inmate.

The inmate was sent to Korle Bu for a medical care in relation to dental health.

Graphic Online understands the inmate, was arrested in Tema, went through a court trial for stealing and jailed one year, which he was serving at the Nsawam Prison.

The inmate is reportedly standing trial in another case, said to be serious offences.

Investigations are underway and all those officers related to the issue are under interrogation.

more to follow...

