Prempeh old boys laud Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah on his appointment as new CDS of Ghana Armed Forces

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Feb - 12 - 2024 , 14:23

The Prempeh College old boys association has congratulated Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah on his appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces.

During a courtesy call on Major General Oppong-Peprah led by the Global President and Board Chairman of Prempeh College, Benjamin Kweku Acolatse, the group commended him for his commitment and dedication to duty.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces until his promotion in January 2024 by President Akufo-Addo.

The Prempeh College old boys assured to support in ensuring that the newly appointed CDS carried out his responsibilities smoothly.

Other members of the group that were part of the courtesy call were the 1981/1983-year group and the President of the Greater Accra branch, Eric Osei Afriyie.

Major General Oppong-Peprah expressed gratitude to his fellow Prempeh College alumni for their continuous encouragement and solidarity.

Reflecting on his formative years at Prempeh College, he credited his time as a member of the school's cadet corps for instilling in him the values of discipline and service to the nation.

He stated that despite tempting opportunities elsewhere, he remained committed to his calling in the army, a decision which he said was shaped by the ethos of Prempeh College.

In recognition of his exceptional service and leadership, the Prempeh College old students presented him with a plaque, an artistic portrait crafted by talented students, and a certificate of honor from the Prempeh College Old Students Association.

He was invited to the forthcoming 75th Anniversary Celebration of Prempeh College, scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2024.