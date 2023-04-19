Possess in-depth understanding of global issues — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The 2020 running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is of the strong conviction that a global citizen must possess an in-depth understanding of global issues to be able to navigate the complex nature of a rapidly changing and interconnected world today.

Those issues, she said, included climate change, human rights violations, sources of the injustice of penury, abuse of power as well as corruption and nepotism, which denied the peace that citizens require to live in an equitable world.

Sensitive

Such a person, she said, must, therefore, be culturally sensitive and ‘empathetic to appreciate the diversity of human experiences, different customs, beliefs and traditions’.

Prof. Naana Opoku- Agyemang made the assertion as the Special Guest of Honour of the Cyprus International University, Greece, to deliver a lecture on ‘Future Global Citizen: Navigating a Changing World’.

The former Minister of Education and first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) noted that global citizens were open-minded, socially responsible and committed to impacting their local as well as global communities in constructive ways.

Fervid

“They are fervid about issues of social justice, sustainability and equity in all spheres of life,” she said and endorsed the study abroad and university exchange programmes in all their varied forms.

That, she said, were effective modes of exposing students to other ways of seeing and appreciating the diverse world.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang commended the Cyprus International University for the honour done her by inviting her as the guest of honour, and especially for ‘staying focused on their vision of shaping individual minds to operate successfully in the fast-growing and evolving world’.

As part of her visit, she held meetings with members of the university faculty, workers and students, the newly created women’s unit and the Ghanaian and African Student Associations.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has since returned to Ghana.