CHPS compound for Adaklu-Ablornu

Alberto Mario Noretti Apr - 19 - 2023 , 07:12

A Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound has been inaugurated at Adaklu-Ablornu in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

The project, which cost GH¢290,000 was financed through the District Performance Assessment Tool (DAPT) of the district assembly. It has two delivery beds and two hospital beds.

The District Chief Executive, Juliana Kpedekpo, and the Queen of Adaklu-Ablornu, Mama Dzuenyeakpe III, jointly performed the tape-cutting ceremony.

Miss Kpedekpo said the facility was yet another testimony of the great importance the government attached to primary health care in the country.

She announced plans by the assembly to construct a cluster of nurses’ quarters on the CHPS compound soon.

For her part, Mama Dzuenyeakpe commended the government for its ceaseless development efforts, not only at Adaklu-Ablornu but also in the whole of the Adaklu District.

Cordial ties

Mama Dzuenyeakpe, who chaired the function, entreated the residents to maintain cordial ties with the nurses at the CHPS compound always, to ensure smooth healthcare delivery from the facility.

She also entreated the people to adhere to a culture of personal hygiene to reduce the number of cases at the CHPS compound.

“Despite the CHPS compound, we must also make conscious efforts to remain healthy,” Mama Dzuenyeakpe added.

The District Director of Health, Mathew Ayamba, said the CHPS compound was a giant step in healthcare delivery in the district.

He said the facility now had a staff strength of three and appealed for two more nurses to enhance its service delivery.

Mr Ayamba entreated the community to assist the nurses with accommodation in the interim while plans were underway to put up nurses’ quarters at the CHPS Compound.

The District Director of Health also highlighted the need for a regular supply of water to the CHPS compound to support the comfort of the staff and patients.