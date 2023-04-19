Presidential Advisor explains why La General Hospital reconstruction has stalled

GraphicOnline Apr - 19 - 2023 , 07:23

Dr. Nsiah Asare, a Presidential Advisor on Health, has revealed that construction work on the demolished La General Hospital will soon begin.

The disclosure was made on Citi FM following protests by residents of the La community and surrounding areas against the stalled project. In the interview, Dr. Asare addressed the residents' concerns, urging patience as the government was working on the hospital and promising that they will soon see progress.

Explaining the reasons for the delay, Dr. Asare said that there were supposed to be facilities in place to begin the project, but they did not materialize. The President has charged the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Chief of Staff to expedite the process and ensure that progress is made as quickly as possible.

Dr. Asare went on to explain that the health facility was demolished due to its structural weaknesses, which posed a threat to patients and residents at the time. "It was a dangerous building with a lot of cracks at the time, and it was risky to put patients who cannot run in case of a disaster at risk, so we decided to demolish it and hoped that it would have been built."

Regarding the timeline for the project, Dr. Asare stated that details on when construction will commence and what will be done at the site will be announced soon.

“The details of when the project will start and what we are going to do there will be announced soon, but currently a lot of engagement is ongoing, and a roadmap will be announced soon.”

The La General Hospital was demolished in 2019 after the hospital's administration reported severe structural problems in 2015. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project on August 10, 2020, but work is yet to begin on the site.