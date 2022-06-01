Police asks demonstrators to reconsider armed June 4 protest

The Ghana Police Service says it would be unable to provide security for a three-day demonstration beginning June 4 because it has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety.
The Police have also asked the group including broadcasters Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa, convener of the #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor and Benjamin Darko to reconsider their proposal and organise a lawful and peaceful demonstration.
The Police in a press release issued June 1, 2022, said although it was willing to provide protection for any lawful demonstration in the country, the nature of this demonstration was inconsistent with the Public Order Act.
Police Statement on Intended Armed Demonstration in Accra pic.twitter.com/vqnCCWKfiU— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 1, 2022
The Police in the release signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso also disclosed that the demonstrators had on May 29 notified them of their intention to embark on the three-day demonstration starting on June 4, 2022.
According to the Police, the group informed them of their intention to contract a private security company to provide security for them during the demonstration.
It said the demonstrators also requested that, they, together with the private security personnel would be armed with weapons and picket at the Ghana Police Headquarters and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).
The Police release also indicated that at the GBC, the demonstrators asked to speak directly to the nation on GTV to layout their grievances.
"We are therefore unable to provide security for a demonstration which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety," the Police release said.
"The Service has reached out to the organisers to reconsider their proposal and work with the Police towards the organisation of a lawful, peaceful and successful demonstration.
"We wish to assure the public that in the interest of public safety and security, the Police are putting in place all necessary measures to ensure that unauthorised persons do not march the streets with weapons," the statement said.