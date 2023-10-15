NSMQ 2023: Wesley Girls’ first school to qualify for semifinals

In a gripping quarter-final showdown, Wesley Girls’ Senior High School secured their spot in the semifinals of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, besting both Mpraeso Senior High School and Bishop Herman College.

Wesley Girls’ demonstrated their prowess by amassing 35 points, a mere three points ahead of the unexpected contender, Mpraeso SHS, who concluded with 32 points.

Meanwhile, Bishop Herman College claimed third place with 21 points in the initial contest of the day at the Saarah-Mensah Auditorium, KNUST.

Notably, Wesley Girls’ reached the mark of 35 points at the conclusion of the fourth round, after not answering a riddle in the final round.

As Mpraeso narrowed the margin by correctly answering two riddles, Bishop Herman College concluded their journey with the solution to the last riddle.

In the other two quarter-final match-ups slated for later today, Osei Kyeretwie SHS will face off against Kumasi High School and Achimota School while Wesley Grammar School will lock horns with Anglican SHS, Kumasi and St. Louis SHS.