National Service Scheme warns against fake reposting

GraphicOnline Oct - 15 - 2023 , 08:34

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has cautioned service personnel against false information circulating on social media regarding reposting under the Teaching, Agric, and Accounting Aid modules.

The false publication, which is under the heading "NEW UPDATE", claims that the author, who gives his name and contact as MR. VICTOR NSS – 0548313412 respectively, can help service personnel change their postings for a fee.

The NSS in a press release said there are no such arrangements for change of postings of service personnel posted under these modules, and that it does not know any such person as MR. VICTOR NSS.

The NSS has therefore advised all service personnel and the public to ignore the false information and to treat it with the contempt that it deserves.

The release added that the NSS was referring the matter to the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and save innocent service personnel from being duped.

Finally, the NSS has advised all service personnel and the public to directly contact any of the Scheme's Regional or District Secretariats, or the headquarters to have their grievances addressed.