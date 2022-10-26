PRESEC now seven-time winners of #NSMQ

Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, made it a record of seven-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz on Wednesday night, when they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Kumasi based Prempeh College to win the ultimate in 2022.
They pulled the surprise in the final round 5 when they overtook Prempeh College who had led in the earlier rounds.
PRESEC ended the final round with 50 points as against 41 by Prempeh College and 32 points by Adisadel College.
more to follow...