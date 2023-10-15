Graphic reporter Mohammed Fugu wins Northern Regional Journalist of the Year for the second time

News Desk Report Oct - 15 - 2023 , 15:23

The Northern Regional correspondent of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mohammed Fugu, has been adjudged the 2022 Overall Best Journalist for the Northern, North East, and Savannah regions.

Mr. Fugu has won the Regional Best Journalist award two consecutive times, having won it last year.

He also took home the Best Environmental Reporting and Best Tourism and Culture awards.

For his prize, he received a plaque, certificate, two Samsung tablets, and an undisclosed amount of money.

The third edition of the Northern Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards scheme is in recognition of excellence in journalism in the year under review (2022) and stories that had a positive impact on the lives of the people in the regions.

It was on the theme: "Promoting Responsible Behavior to Protect the Environment: The Role of the Media."

Other Awards

The other journalists who won awards included Rosemary Wayo of Ghana News Agency, Best Mental Health Reporter; Yakubu Abdul-Wahab Yumza, Zaa TV, Best Disability Awareness Reporter; Eric Kombat, Daily Guide, Best Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Reporter; Prince Kwame Tamakloe, Rainbow Radio, Best Agriculture Reporter.

The rest are Comfort Sena Fetrie, Ghana News Agency, Best Road Safety Reporter; Mohammed Aminu Alabira, Citi News, Best Peace and Conflict Reporter; Halid Prince Mukadi Gbramoni, Zaa TV, Best Sports Reporter, and Baba Kamil Mohammed, Asaase Radio, Best Health Reporter.

A number of media houses and personalities were also honoured for their contribution towards the development of the area.

Awareness Creation

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, who was the guest speaker at the event on Saturday, emphasized the crucial role of the media towards the development of the region and the nation at large.

He encouraged journalists to prioritize reporting on environment-related issues to help raise awareness of climate change and enhance sustainable development.

For his part, the President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, congratulated the awardees for their hard work and charged them to continue to give their best for the development of the region.