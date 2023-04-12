MTN Ghana explains why Data Zone bundle was suspended

Kweku Zurek Apr - 12 - 2023 , 11:52

MTN Ghana, a subsidiary of Scancom PLC, has suspended its MTN Data Zone bundle effective April 5, as announced in a press release on Wednesday, April 12.

The mobile network apologized to its customers for limiting its communication on the matter to service activation channels only.

The suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, which stipulate that it cannot be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

MTN Ghana is currently engaging and collaborating with the regulator to seek alignment on a revised Data Zone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible and will notify customers of further developments in due course.

The Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a one-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase, with a subscription available through the short code 135.

MTN Ghana reassured its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for their benefit.

Read the entire release below;