GOIL apologizes for fuel shortage, blames supply disruptions

GraphicOnline Apr - 12 - 2023 , 11:23

GOIL has attributed the recent fuel shortage at some of its stations across Ghana to operational challenges caused by supply disruptions.

In a statement, GOIL apologized for the inconvenience caused and said that over two million litres of fuel have been dispatched to stations experiencing the shortages, with over one million litres due to be dispatched today.

The company said that it intends to release more stocks to the affected stations in the next two days to augment supplies.

"GOIL wishes to acknowledge to the public, especially its valued customers, that there have been shortages of its super XP RON 95 at some of its stations," the statement said.

"The shortages which were experienced during the Easter holidays were because of operational challenges occasioned by supply disruptions.

"GOIL has meanwhile taken delivery of enough products and has just yesterday, taken adequate steps to dispatch over two million litres to our fuel stations experiencing the shortages. Over two million litres more will be dispatched today."

