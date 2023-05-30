Koforidua Prisons receives support from Lutheran Media Ministry

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 30 - 2023 , 12:34

The Lutheran Media Ministry Ghana has donated food and non-food items worth GH¢10,000 to the inmates of the Koforidua Prisons in the Eastern Region.

The items included five bags of rice, a gallon of cooking oil, a bag each of sugar and gari, two bags of washing powder, three bundles of toilet roll, 60 bags of sachet water and three boxes of soap.

Presenting the items at the prison yard last Sunday, Benjamin Kyei of the Media Unit of the church said it was the duty of Christians to give to the needy.

Mr Kyei said the church also shared the word of God with the inmates in the prisons to enable them mend their ways and become good citizens in the future.

He advised the inmates not to revisit the crime they committed which led them to prison.

Incarceration

Citing the life of Joseph in the Bible, who was imprisoned but later became a prime minister, Mr Kyei urged the inmates to see their incarceration as temporary and a blessing in disguise.

The Media Manager of the church, Kwasi Sarpong, said it was not impossible for God to raise some of them to a high pedestal although they had been prisoners.

He indicated that although going to prison was a form of punishment, it was also a means to reform and urged them to lead exemplary lives after serving their prison terms.

An officer of the Koforidua Prisons, DSP Leticia Ohemeng, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, commended the Lutheran Media Ministry for the gesture.

"Prisoners are not the only vulnerable people in the country so for the donors to have settled on us as recipients for this generous gesture deserves praise and commendation,” she indicated.

Vulnerable inmates

DSP Ohemeng appealed to all churches, institutions and well-to-do individuals in society to contribute to support the vulnerable inmates to receive God’s blessing.

“They are our people in prisons today and when they are released, they will return to their communities and be changed persons, but if we do not take proper care of them, they will die of hunger while in prison,” she stated.

She said the inmates appreciated the donation and that it would improve their situation.

DSP Ohemeng thanked the Lutheran Media Ministry for coming to the aid of the inmates and prayed to God to forgive their crimes.