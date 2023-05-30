Indonesian Consul calls for peace and development amid Nogokpo controversy

Kweku Zurek May - 30 - 2023 , 18:15

The Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia to Ghana, His Excellency Paskal A.B. Rois, has urged the people of the Volta Region to remain calm and uphold their kind and peace-loving nature amidst the recent controversy between Archbishop Dr. Charles Agyinasare and the elders of the Nogokpo Shrine.

In a statement released today, Mr. Rois emphasized the importance of preserving the region's cultural values and inherent attributes.

As a native of the Volta Region himself, Mr. Rois acknowledged the renowned reputation of the people of the Volta Region and their contributions to peace, hard work, and kindness. He urged everyone involved to let go of the anger generated by the recent teachings and video of the Archbishop and to embrace forgiveness and understanding.

Archbishop Agyinasare last Sunday explained that his comments were not meant to denigrate the region and it indigenes.

Referring to a popular Ewe saying, Mr. Rois stated that when a child defecates on one's lap, it should be cleaned rather than severed.

He highlighted that Archbishop Agyinasare, who has been married to an Ewe woman for over three decades and has given his children Ewe names, holds a deep respect and appreciation for the people of the Volta Region.

The Indonesian Consul recognized the Archbishop's unqualified apology to the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and called for healing and unity.

Mr. Rois emphasized the significance of the name "Nogokpo," which translates to "Stay in Peace" in the Ewe language.

He urged all stakeholders, including the government, NGOs, CSOs, philanthropists, and public-spirited individuals, to seize the opportunity to develop Nogokpo into a major tourist site in Ghana.

The Consul noted the lack of basic facilities, particularly access to potable water, in the Nogokpo community and appealed for support to address these needs.

Highlighting the tourism potential of the Volta Region, Mr. Rois mentioned notable attractions such as the Wli waterfalls, Mountain Afadza, Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary, the Snake Village at Golokuati, Fort Prinzeinstein at Keta, and the Likpe Todome Ancestral Caves. He called on the government and stakeholders to allocate more resources to these sites, as they have the potential to generate significant revenue for the country's development.

Drawing on successful examples from other countries, Mr. Rois cited Bali in Indonesia and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates as destinations that have transformed into popular tourist hotspots, attracting visitors from around the world and contributing to their respective economies. He suggested that Ghana could follow a similar path by promoting Nogokpo and investing in the development of an ICT center to equip the region's children with essential computing skills for the global economy.

Additionally, Mr. Rois encouraged religious organizations and traditional authorities, including the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Bishops' Conference, the Pentecostal Council, the Office of the Chief Imam, and the Regional House of Chiefs, to foster collaboration and dialogue among practitioners, believers, and sects. This collaborative effort would ensure peaceful coexistence and contribute to the overall development of the Volta Region and the country as a whole.