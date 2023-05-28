I didn't intend to denigrate any towns in the Volta Region, my wife is an Ewe - Archbishop Agyinasare clarifies

Kweku Zurek May - 28 - 2023 , 17:18

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, has provided clarification regarding comments he made that were deemed derogatory towards the people of Nogokpo and individuals from the Volta Region.

During a sermon on the topic of divine protection and the existence of evil forces, the Archbishop recounted an incident involving his team while they were returning to Agbozume from a crusade.

He mentioned passing through Nogokpo, which he referred to as the "demonic headquarters" in the Volta Region. The Archbishop further shared that during their journey, one of their vehicles experienced a tire malfunction in Nogokpo.

These comments received widespread condemnation, particularly from the traditional leaders of the area and individuals from the Volta Region who were offended by the Archbishop's statements.

In response, Archbishop Agyinasare during a chuch service today said his remarks were not intended to denigrate any specific towns or their residents but rather to illustrate the principle of divine protection to his congregants.

He also disclosed the personal ties that he has with the region, revealing that his wife was from the area and his children have Ewe names.

"In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but rather make reference to an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao. I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur upon the people of the Nogokpo Town and the Volta Region as a whole," he said.

"I have had a very cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region. My wife of 38 years is in fact an Ewe from Keta. Two of my biological children bear Ewe names... So, none of the examples were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people but rather to elucidate the principle of divine protection to my congregants.

The Archbishop expressed his regret for any misunderstanding or offense caused by his comments.

He emphasized that his intention was to elucidate the concept of divine protection and that he held no ill will towards the people of Nogokpo or the Volta Region.

"So, Any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage on social media is very unfortunate.

"My Ministry over the past 40 years has been one that has spoken up at critical times in our Nation as a spiritual gatekeeper and I remain committed to serving God’s people and our nation as the spirit directs".