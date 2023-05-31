Illegal miners trapped in AngloGold shaft

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor May - 31 - 2023 , 13:56

Some illegal miners have been trapped underground in one of the shafts of AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) mine in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The miners who used unapproved means to enter the shaft, were trapped when the company sealed the entries created by the intruders, leaving only the main exit point open.

However, despite their predicament, the intruders have refused to use the main exit for fear of being arrested and handed over to security agencies.

So far, 41 of the victims who opted to use the main exit for safety have been arrested and handed over to the police.

Seven of them came out last Monday, while the others made their exit yesterday.

They were said to have entered the mine last Monday and when AGA picked up intelligence to that effect, it allegedly sealed all entry points, including the illegal ones.

Earlier arrest

The Executive Director of the Centre for Social Impact Studies (CeSIS), a CSO, Robert Tanti Ali, told the Daily Graphic that earlier this year, some illegal miners who invaded the concession of the company were arrested and handed over to a joint military and police team.

He said the treatment meted out to them was what was perhaps scaring the trapped miners from coming out as they feared the same ordeal awaited them.

According to him, the illegal miners had been intruding on the concession of AngloGold Ashanti leading to the creation of tension between the company and residents in the area whenever they were arrested.

Dr Ali urged the security to intensify their search operations to rescue the trapped miners, saying “on principle of human rights, we call on the state to take interest in the current situation”.

Statement

The mining firm has, however, denied that there were illegal miners confined under its shaft.

A statement issued and signed by the Managing Director of the AGA, Eric Asubonteng, said all unauthorised persons underground could exit on foot via the existing ramp through the main access of the mining area.

According to the statement, “no person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit ramp from the mine remains open.

“Obuasi Gold Mine’s management team has notified the relevant authorities and public security services and is working closely with them,” it said.

The statement which was released yesterday further said that on Monday, May 29, 2023, seven illegal miners exited through the main access point on foot and were handed over to the Ghana Police Service.

“Any unauthorised person underground is encouraged to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel remain on standby,” it added.

Danger

The statement further said that intrusion of illegal miners into underground areas remained a significantly dangerous activity and “AngloGold Ashanti Ghana is working alongside authorities to ensure that only authorised mine personnel and contractors can access underground work areas”.

“The safety and security of our employees and community members remain our top priority and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana stands ready to provide any assistance required by the authorities in ensuring the safe exit of any unauthorised persons underground,” it assured.