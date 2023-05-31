VIDEO: Devastating fire engulfs structures at Madina-Ritz Junction in Accra

Kweku Zurek May - 31 - 2023 , 06:28

Multiple structures were devastated by a fire that erupted at the Madina-Ritz Junction in Accra during the late hours of Tuesday evening.

According to officials from the Ghana National Fire Service, the inferno commenced at approximately 11 pm.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at present; however, firefighters from various locations within Accra were swiftly mobilized to combat the raging blaze. Power (electricity) was also turned off in the area to enable the firefighters combat the blaze.

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) revealed that the incident transpired in close proximity to the Madina Fire Station and involved multiple wooden structures.

This marks the second occurrence of a fire incident at the Madina-Ritz junction, with the previous incident transpiring on February 1, 2023. During that incident, 30 shops and numerous residences were adversely affected.

Watch a video of firefighters battling the fire below;