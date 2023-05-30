No one trapped in AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi underground mine - Management

Graphic.com.gh May - 30 - 2023 , 12:20

AngloGold Ashanti says no one has been trapped in its Obuasi underground mine as has been reported.

The company in a press release dated Tuesday, May 30, 2023 and signed by the Managing Director, Eric Asubonteng, said there was no person trapped underground.

He said the main exit ramp from the mine remains open.

He has consequently encouraged any unauthorised person underground to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel remain on standby.

According to him, it has come to the notice of the company that some illegal miners may be underground in the northern areas of the mine, remote from the current active mining areas.

He explained that unauthorised persons underground are able to exit on foot, via the existing ramp, through the main access of this mining area, stressing that "Yesterday, seven illegal miners exited through this main access point on foot and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service. Any unauthorised person underground is encouraged to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel remain on standby."

Attached below is a copy of the press release