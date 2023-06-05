KNUST rated 1st in world ranking for quality

Daily Graphic Jun - 05 - 2023 , 07:05

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been adjudged the best university in the world for its contribution to the provision of quality education in line with Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG 4).

The prestigious accolade was announced in the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings which was published last Thursday.

KNUST secured the top position globally in the Quality Education category with an outstanding score of 93.1, surpassing all other universities worldwide in that category.

Aalborg University in Denmark and Lingnan University in Hong Kong jointly earned the second position.

Context

The Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings is published by the Times Higher Education, a reputable British education magazine, and is considered one of the most reputable and credible university rankings in the world.

The Impact Rankings are the sole global performance tables that evaluate universities based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Employing meticulously calibrated indicators, the provides comprehensive and impartial comparisons across four key areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching, the organisation said in a statement.

The organisation further explained that the THE SDG 4 – quality education - “measures universities’ contribution to early years and lifelong learning, as well as their pedagogy research and commitment to inclusive education”.

The 2023 Impact Rankings, in its fifth edition, encompassed 1,591 universities from 112 countries.

Reflection of investment

In a reaction to the latest rankings, KNUST officials said the feat was a remarkable achievement that reflected the substantial and strategic investments made by the university's management over the years.

The University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, praised past and current administrations for the phenomenal investments in infrastructure, information and communication technology (ICT) and e-learning resources, which had significantly enhanced the educational experience at KNUST.

In addition, Dr Bekoe highlighted the noteworthy endeavours undertaken by the university's management in assisting emerging researchers through financial support and facilitating the pursuit of impactful research initiatives and subsequently publishing their findings in high-impact journals.

He said that was recognised as a pivotal factor with transformative implications for the institution.

The University Relations Officer also highlighted initiatives such as scholarships for academically gifted but financially disadvantaged students, the Support One Needy Student with One Laptop (SONSOL) programme initiated by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, to bridge the digital divide, and the provision of full scholarships covering accommodation, food, clothing and special vehicles to enhance the mobility of persons with disabilities.

Commitment to inclusiveness

Dr Bekoe noted that those accomplishments reflected KNUST's commitment to inclusiveness and ensuring that no student was left behind.

He also commended the management for enacting policies such as gender, anti-sexual harassment and disability policies to safeguard the vulnerable members of the university community, and explained that such policies had created a safe academic environment that fostered improved teaching and learning for all students and staff.

The University Relations Officer expressed the firm commitment of the management to consistently make strategic decisions and investments aimed at enhancing the quality of education.

“This steadfast dedication is driven by the overarching goal of nurturing students who possess not only a profound understanding of their subjects but also exemplary character traits”.

“By steadfastly adhering to this principle, KNUST aspires to equip its students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel not only within Ghana, but also on a global scale,” he added.

Dr Bekoe conveyed the profound appreciation of the university's management to the dedicated staff and students, invaluable partners and esteemed stakeholders for their immense contributions leading to this outstanding milestone.

The University Relations Officer said this significant achievement stood as a testament to the collective efforts and unwavering commitment exhibited by the entire KNUST community.

Dr Bekoe further emphasised the need for all staff and students to sustain the “diligent” and “persevering spirit”.