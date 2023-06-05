AO Holdings and Microsoft to empower Ghanaian NPOs with Innovative Solutions

Esther Somuah Jun - 05 - 2023 , 06:56

AO Holdings, a digital transformation solutions provider, has teamed up with Microsoft to introduce a range of innovative solutions tailored specifically for the non-profit sector as part of a move to support and empower them in Ghana.

The aim of the collaboration is to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes, and enable NPOs to focus more on core missions of creating positive social impact.

In a press statement, AO Holdings said it has recognised the unique needs of NPOs and their vital role in Ghanaian society.

By harnessing the power of Microsoft's extensive suite of tools and applications, AO Holdings aims to equip NPOs with the necessary resources to maximize their effectiveness in serving the community, it said.

One of the key highlights of this collaboration is the implementation of Microsoft’s Cloud for Non-Profits Solution, a comprehensive cloud-based solution that integrates multiple functions critical to NPO operations, AO Holdings added.

This advanced system offers robust features for managing finances, fundraising, volunteer management, and program tracking, among other key aspects. By centralizing these functions into a unified platform, NPOs can streamline their operations, eliminate redundant processes, and make data-driven decisions to optimize their impact.

"We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft to bring their powerful NPO Solutions to the non-profit sector in Ghana," said Kofi Ako Owiredu, Executive President of AO Holdings.

"With these innovative technologies, NPOs can optimize their operations, amplify their impact, and achieve their noble goals more effectively," he added