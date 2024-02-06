International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) observed in Ghana

GraphicOnline Feb - 06 - 2024 , 12:42

Today marks the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a day dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for the eradication of this harmful practice.

In Ghana, the fight against FGM is gaining momentum, with various organizations and government bodies joining forces to combat this violation of women's rights.

FGM is widely recognized as a demeaning practice that undermines the health and well-being of young girls.

According to Madam Lydia Ohenewaa, Director of Programmes at Engage Now Africa, the most common form of FGM practised in Ghana is Type II, also known as excision. However, other forms such as Type I (clitoridectomy) and Type III (infibulation) are also prevalent.

A study conducted in Ghana revealed varying levels of FGM prevalence across regions and districts, with the practice particularly dominant among northern tribes. Shockingly, in some areas such as the Bawku municipality, FGM prevalence rates soar as high as 82%.

The Ghanaian government has taken a firm stance against FGM, with officials at all levels publicly condemning the practice. The National Council on Women and Development (CWD), the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), as well as numerous Members of Parliament and District Assembly members, have emerged as vocal opponents of FGM.

Media coverage has played a crucial role in shedding light on the regressive nature of FGM, portraying it as incompatible with Ghana's aspirations for progress and development. Articles frequently highlight official statements denouncing the practice and efforts to educate the public about its dangers.

Engage Now Africa (EMS) has joined the chorus of voices advocating for the total eradication of FGM in Ghana and beyond. As the world observes the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, organizations like EMS reaffirm their commitment to ending this harmful practice and safeguarding the rights and well-being of women and girls everywhere.