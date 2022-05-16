Information Service Department begins nationwide training of officers

The Information Service Department (ISD) of the Ministry of Information has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Statistical Service to train information officers on research methodology.
The programme aims to provide officers in all districts with the skills necessary to obtain and analyse empirical data accurately in order to improve the efficacy and efficiency of the ISD’s activities and government policies.
Maiden
Speaking at the maiden session of the workshop at Winneba, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, emphasised that it had become vital to improve the prowess and skill of information officers in order for them to satisfy requirements and keep pace with technological innovation.
The seminar was attended by the Information Service Officers in the Central, Western, Greater Accra, Oti and Volta regions.
He also stressed the importance of increasing the research prowess and capabilities of officers in order to add value to their task of raising public knowledge of government policies, providing public relations to the various assemblies, and accurately offering feedback to the government.
"The Information Ministry's efficacy and efficiency are heavily reliant on information data from information service officers, and it is critical that we improve our officers' prowess and ability to solicit feedback through the use of technology for data collection and present accurate data to enable the ministry to thrive,” he said.
Accuracy
While at it, the minister exhorted officials to take their positions seriously and work relentlessly to accomplish their duties in order to avoid inaccuracies that could obstruct policymaking and other activities in both private and government institutions.
He further admonished them to keep the equipment that had been given to them for the purpose of data collection in good working order so that it could fulfill its objective.
The Acting Chief Information Officer, David Owusu-Amoah, in his welcome address, encouraged the workers to actively participate in projecting the service.
He challenged them to work carefully to implement new technology and applications in order to fulfill the department's revolutionary goals.
Commitment
A resource person from the Ghana Statistical Service, Anthony Amuzu-Pharin, affirmed the organisation's commitment to the MoU, emphasising that participants would be equipped with the essential skills to help them speed up and enhance their work.
Participants expressed gratitude to the organisers and expressed the hope that the session would help improve upon their delivery.