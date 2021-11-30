House for best fisher at Farmers Day

For the first time, the best fisher during this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration will receive a two-bedroom house.
Until now, it is only the best farmer who is awarded a fully furnished three-bedroom house valued at GH¢1 million as the ultimate prize at the National Farmers' Day.
The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, announced the ultimate prize for the best fisher this year when some companies presented their support for the fisheries sector towards this year’s Farmers Day to the ministry in Accra.
The minister said the house would be built at a location of the choice of the winner.
She said the aim was to make this year’s celebration unique and also to celebrate the fisherfolk for contributing in diverse ways to the development of the nation.
Mrs Koomson said the ministry would also give out cars, deep freezers, fishing nets and other fishing gear to winners of the various categories.
After receiving the donations, Mrs Koomson appealed to other companies and individuals to support the fishing sector.
Donations
Some of the companies that made donations were CCT, commonly known as the fisherman’s friend; Goodness Energy, and We 2 Sea Food Company Limited.
The Managing Director of CCT, Mrs Nana Yaa Boateng, handed over items worth GH¢103,784 to the minister during the brief ceremony.
The items included fishing nets, fishing floats, fishing lights, life jackets, aquaculture nets, sea lights, fishing hooks and twisted fishing nets.
Mrs Boateng said the donation was to sustain the yearly support CCT offered to the Farmers Day celebration.
“Each year CCT builds on the support it presents.
Last year, our support was worth GH¢81,000 and this year we have increased it,” she said.
In addition to the annual support, she said the company also undertook educational campaigns in fishing communities by educating fishers on modern and safe ways of using quality fishing gear for fishing.
The company also provides scholarship for children of some fishers in fishing communities.
Further support
The two other companies, Goodness Energy and We 2 Sea Food Company Limited, presented cheques for GH¢30,000 and GH¢20,000 respectively.
The Head of Premix of Goodness Energy, Mr Moses Korsinah, said it was the first time the company was supporting the event, while the Accountant for We 2 Sea Food Company, Mr Abednego Nti, expressed the hope that the donation would support the ministry to celebrate fishers in Ghana better.
The Fisheries Ministry has a special committee that is mobilising funds and donations to reward operators in the fisheries sector who would emarge as winners during this years Farmers Day celebration.
The 37th edition of the National Farmers Day is scheduled to be climaxed on Friday in Cape Coast, Central Region, on the theme “Planting for Food and Jobs — Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana”.