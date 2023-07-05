Ho Teaching Hospital lauds Latex Foam

Diana Mensah Jul - 05 - 2023 , 07:10

The Ho Teaching Hospital has expressed appreciation to foam manufacturer, Latex Foam, following the donation of hospital mattresses worth GH¢62,000 to the health facility in Accra last Thursday.

The donation, the company said, was a corporate social responsibility gesture to support health care delivery at the hospital and to the public.

The hospital’s Head of Internal Medicine, Professor Yaw Asante Awuku, who led a delegation of hospital staff to receive the items, expressed gratitude to the management of Latex Foam for the gesture.

He said mattresses were an important component of the hospital’s critical items that provided important support in healthcare delivery.

He said Latex Foam had provided an important support of a value beyond the monetary cost of the mattresses donated to the hospital.

Ceremony

At the presentation ceremony, the Public Relations Officer of Latex Foam, Mrs Gifty Ekeocha Appiah, presented the items on behalf of the company, highlighting the significance of quality healthcare delivery to the development of a healthy society.

“The health of a people is as important as any developmental effort.

In fact, the growth and development of a society is dependent on the health of the people, and that is why Latex Foam deems it proper to support the healthcare delivery system with these quality mattresses for patients,” she said.

“Latex Foam is conscious of the importance of quality sleep, not just for patients but for all of the public.

Our products are, therefore, tailored for such purposes to ensure maximum benefit to the user.

We believe that patients using these mattresses will have the best treat from it,” Mrs Appiah added.

Mrs Appiah indicated that the company had always deemed it necessary to support education and health in the country because of the critical roles they played in the country’s socio-economic development.

She explained that the donation would provide some comfort and rest to patients at the Ho Teaching Hospital as they received treatment.