Two killed in Ngleshie Amanfro storey building collapse

Emmanuel Bonney Jul - 05 - 2023 , 07:00

Two persons have been killed following the collapse of a storey building at Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South municipality.

The two are the owner of the building and a nurse.

The owner, identified as Hanna Lomotey was killed on the spot on Tuesday afternoon while the second person, a nurse died while receiving treatment at the Kasoa Polyclinic on Tuesday night.

Three other persons comprising a set of twins and another nurse are currently on admission at the Winneba Hospital.

An eyewitness said the five persons were relaxing at the time the building collapsed on them.