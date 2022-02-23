Head porters benefit from medical outreach

The HopeXchange Medical Centre of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi has organised an outreach programme for hundreds of head porters and their children at the Race Course Market in Kumasi.
The programme formed part of the annual outreach activities of the health facility to cater for the less privileged in society.
Objective
The Programme Coordinator of the hospital, Ms Priscilla Adu Adoma, said over the years, the hospital has been organising the programme for communities and areas that do not have access to health facilities or the wherewithal to access health care.
She said the hospital decided to concentrate on head porters this year because “most of them do not have the time or finance to go to the hospital to seek medical care when sick.”
She said aside from providing medical checkup, the team would also vaccinate the children against all the childhood killer diseases.
According to Ms Adoma, more often than not, some of the head porters start with the postnatal care but do not follow through to ensure that their children receive all the vaccinations.
She said to ensure that all the kids were protected and received all the vaccinations, the hospital had brought some of the vaccination to dispense to the kids.
She said “we will give them the ones they have not taken and those with serious conditions would be referred to the hospital’’.
Education
The beneficiaries were taken through some healthcare education by staff of the hospital.
They were educated on the need to keep their environment clean and to sleep under treated mosquito nets to prevent contracting malaria.